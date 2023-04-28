Delhi Police arrests notorious gangster Vikrant

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Gangster Vikrant alias Mental (25) wanted in multiple cases was apprehended by the Crime branch from Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road, police said here on Thursday.

"Based on the technical surveillance and field sources, Vikrant alias Pintu alias Mental was apprehended at Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road, near Bajghera in a swift and well-orchestrated action," Special CP (Crime) Ravinder Yadav said.

"One automatic pistol containing 4 live cartridges has been recovered from his personal search. 3 single-shot pistols and 16 live cartridges have also been recovered from the stolen scooty found in possession of the accused Vikrant alias Mental," Yadav said.



Delhi Police said that gangster">gangster Vikrant, resident of Sangam Vihar, was one of the accused in the murder of a Wazirabad resident Rakesh Chauhan.

"The accused Vikrant alias Mental along with his associates Prince, Hari Kishan, Hunny Rawat and others had killed Rakesh Chauhan a resident of Wazirabad over a property issue. In this regard, a case under sections 302/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was registered at PS Wazirabad, Delhi," the Special CP said.

"After the murder case of Wazirbad, accused Vikrant alias Mental was changing his location frequently and was evading his arrest. He was also involved in another case where all the accused were arrested except Vikrant. Reliable information was received that Vikrant alias Mental is planning to eliminate members of Rohit Chaudhary's gang to avenge Prince Tewatia's killing. Anticipating the possibility of a gang war after the killing of notorious Prince Tewatia, and considering the rise in cases of firing and murder and extortion in Delhi/NCR, a team of Crime Branch was constituted to nab the active gangster">gangsters," he added.

The official further mentioned that a fresh case has been registered under the relevant sections.

"A case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at PS Crime Branch. The recovered scooty was also found stolen vide case under sections of 379 IPC, PS Mohan Garden," the officier said. (ANI)

