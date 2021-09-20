Delhi Police arrests one economic offender involved in job racket fraud

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): A person was arrested for allegedly cheating 40 victims on the pretext of getting them jobs in Indian Railways, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the accused persons presented himself as a senior IAS officer whereas others organized bogus job training for the victims by issuing fake appointment letters.

"The alleged persons took around Rs 2.44 crore from 40 victims, the job aspirants. For receiving the payments, fake 'Appointment Cum Training Letters' were issued to the victims, fake Medical Examinations were conducted and three months' Job Training was organized at Dehradun to earn their trust. When the victims reached DRM office, Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur - the 'Reporting Office', they finally got to know that Railway Board has never released any such vacancies," informed Delhi Police.



A case vides FIR dated January 21, 2021, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, the Delhi Police said that the victims had no idea about the whereabouts of the alleged persons except their phone numbers.

"They used to meet them in Paharganj Hotels and near Railway Bhawan, Delhi. In this case, most of the victims belong to very poor families from the villages around Agra, Hathras and Patna. They were examined in the case in their Villages only," the police said.

Earlier, two accused persons named Brij Kishore and Sachin Kumar were arrested. The present accused was absconding and continuous manual and technical surveillance were being maintained for searching him. This confirmed his presence in Greater Noida and consequently, he was traced, the police said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

