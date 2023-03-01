Delhi Police arrests one for beating 36-year-old man mercilessly

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person, accused of beating up a 36-year-old private cleaner, working at Janpath in the NDMC area, in the national capital.

"On February 25, a PCR call was received at Kamla Market Police Station that a middle-aged man was seriously injured. On reaching the spot we found that Parvesh Bajaj (36) a resident of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, was allegedly beaten up by a man," police said.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was immediately registered at the Kamla Market Police Station before the investigation.



After examining several CCTV footage, the accused was identified and efforts to nab him were launched, police said.

On February 26, he was located by a Head Constable, who was patrolling and was nabbed.

The arrested person is identified as Lallu Sharma (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

"On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and further disclosed that Parvesh Bajaj was abusing him," police added. (ANI)

