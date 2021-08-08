Delhi Police arrests one in hit-and-run case

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested one for a hit-and-run case on Saturday, and the car has been seized. The driver had hit a cyclist at the DND Flyway.

The 49-year-old cyclist, Manish Jayal, has sustained a head injury and is unfit for issuing a statement presently, the police informed.



Initial investigation has revealed that the accused, Gaurav, was tracked down through Jayal's mobile phone, which got stuck on the broken windshield of the car during the collision.

Jayal's friends who were cycling with him had also identified the car and the accused.

Investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

