Delhi Police arrests pvt company directors for cheating 30 people to tune of Rs 12 cr

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested the directors of a private company for allegedly cheating 30 people to the tune of Rs 12 crores in the name of allotting them shops in an upcoming mall in Noida Sector 128 that was never constructed.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, the accused has been identified as Rita Dixit and her husband Dr Vijay Kant Dixit, who are directors of JC World Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

"A case was registered on the complaint filed by Dhirendra Nath and others, against a company namely M/s J C World Hospitality Private Limited and its Directors Dr Vijay Kant Dixit and Mrs Rita Dixit. It is stated that he had booked two shops vide Nos 114B and 114C in a project namely JC World Mall launched by the alleged company in the year 2014 and it is situated at Plot No C1-K, Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Noida sector 128," the police said.



The police informed that the compliant had paid Rs 1,75,88,330 to the alleged company in various instalments.

"It was promised by the alleged company that possession of the units would be handed over in 30 months from the date of the allotment letter. It is alleged that the builder has not completed the construction work and no construction is going on at the site for the last 18 months," it said.

"It is alleged that the alleged company through its directors have cheated a number of complainants/buyers on the pretext of providing shops in its project. The alleged company did not fulfil its promise and has diverted the funds of the buyers and misappropriated the funds. It was found that the alleged company neither returned the money nor completed the project. There are more than 30 complainants and the total amount involved is Rs 12 crores," it added. (ANI)

