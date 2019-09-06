Delhi Police arrests rape accused from Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one man, who is accused of rape and criminal intimidation, from Giridih district of Jharkhand.

A team of officers was sent to the native place of the accused in Jharkhand in a bid to nab him.

"With the help of technical surveillance and intelligence collected about the whereabouts of the accused, the team arrested accused Anil Sharma from the remote area of Tisri in Jharkhand," police said in a statement on Friday.

A non-bailable warrant was already issued against the accused by a court.

According to the police statement, a case was filed against the accused on June 19 earlier this year under Sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Subhash place police station. (ANI)

