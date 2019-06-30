Delhi Police arrests Sonu Jaat, key aide of gangster Neeraj Bawana

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Sonu Jaat, a member of gangster Neeraj Bawana gang, has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

A Hotel Management graduate, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by Delhi Police on information leading to his arrest.

On June 29, a team of Special Cell led by Inspector Chandrika Prashad and Inspector Amul Tyagi under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh arrested Sonu, also known as Sonu Chiri, from near Mukundpur to Bhalswa dairy Road.

One semi-automatic loaded .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

The 28-year-old was wanted in a number of cases including an attempt to murder case in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

During the last one month, police said it was learnt through reliable sources that Sonu, who is wanted in several cases including a case of attempt to murder of Delhi, has been hiding in the area of Outer Delhi.

"In order to develop this information, a team was deployed in the areas of Outer Delhi," read a statement.

"On June 28, specific information was received through a secret source that Sonu would come in the area of Mukundpur to Bhalswa dairy Inner road to meet an associate at about 2:00 am - 2.30 am. Accordingly, a team was sent there to track the accused. At about 2.20 am on June 29, Sonu was apprehended by the team and one semi-automatic loaded .32 bore pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from his possession," the statement said.

A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

