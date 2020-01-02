Delhi: Police arrests two accused in connection with robbery, abduction cases

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A team from the Bawana police station on Wednesday arrested two people who were allegedly wanted in robbery and kidnapping cases.

The accused have been identified as Sumit (30) and Sandeep (25).

According to the police, both the accused, along with their associates, had allegedly robbed and kidnapped a businessman in the Bawana police station area on April 16, 2019, and later demanded Rs 10 lakh for releasing him.

An FIR under Sections 364A, 394 and 34 of IPC were registered in the case while the victim was rescued on the same day.

On December 13, 2019, the two accused again allegedly kidnapped a Delhi-based businessman and robbed his car with the help of their associates, demanding Rs 10 lakh for his release, following which another case was registered against them, said the police.

The accused Sumit was allegedly involved in six more cases of robbery and kidnapping, while the accused Sandeep was allegedly involved in two cases of murder and Arms Act.

The police also recovered two automatic pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

