Delhi Police arrests two close associates of Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike in Punjab

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday arrested two close associates of Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike in Punjab.

Rajan Bhatti and Cheena were arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell.



The Police further said that Bhatti is a Punjab Based arms and drug smuggler who operates at the behest of Landa whereas Cheeni is also a drug supplier.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

