Delhi Police arrests two fraudsters for cheating people with ATM cards

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a crime syndicate by arresting two persons who were allegedly involved in cloning and exchanging credit/debit cards from senior citizens and other people.

According to Delhi Police, Crime Branch received inputs about a syndicate operating not only in the Delhi-NCR area but also in other states. It came to be known that the syndicate basically targets old aged persons and illiterate innocent people who are not much used to the functioning of ATM machines or facing some types of trouble while operating the ATMs.



Crime Branch kept close watch over such syndicates. So, when input was received about two persons namely Dharambir (45) alias Dhapi, a resident of Hissar, Haryana and Sunil Kumar (40), a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri, the said information was shared with senior officers and laid a trap in Hasi, in Hissar, Haryana and apprehended the accused Dharambir.

Thereafter, a subsequent raid was also conducted in the vicinity of Sultanpuri to apprehend the other accused Sunil Kumar. 15 Credit/Debit Cards, and one skimmer machine which was used by the accused persons for cloning the cards were recovered from the two accused.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

