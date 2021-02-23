Delhi Police arrests two key accused in connection with Republic Day violence

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two key accused from Jammu in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort.

One of the accused is 45-year-old Mohinder Singh from Satbari, Jammu. He is the president of the Kashmir United Front organisation and a key conspirator in the riot case at the red fort. The second accused is Mandeep Singh from Gole Gujral, Jammu, police said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 308, 395, 120B and 25/27 Arms Act.



The Delhi Police informed that they were apprehended with the active support of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On Monday, Delhi Police had arrested Jaspreet Singh, who was seen climbing one of the tombs located at the Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. (ANI)

