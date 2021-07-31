Delhi police arrests wanted gangster Kala Jathedi in UP's Saharanpur

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh.

Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday, said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Counter Intelligence of Special Cell.



He further informed that Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Earlier in May this year, Delhi Police arrested a member of Kala Jathedi gang.

Mohit Gill (24), a resident of Rohtak, was associated with Kala Jathedi gang, according to the police. (ANI)

