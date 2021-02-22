Delhi Police arrests woman for drug peddling

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an accused who used her juvenile son allegedly for drug peddling.

The accused in the case Priya Saha (36), a resident of Panchsheel Enclave was arrested from Malviya Nagar by a joint team of Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police and officers of Malviya Nagar Police station, the police said.

In a raid on Thursday at Panchsheel Enclave of New Delhi, a boy aged 14 years, who had been allegedly dealing in drugs for long, was apprehended with 26 grams of heroin in his possession.

Delhi Police said that further investigation revealed that his mother Priya Saha was using her son for vending, peddling, carrying, supplying, smuggling of contraband substances.



She has been charged under Section 21 in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 77 in The Juvenile Justice Act, it added.

Delhi Police also said that the accused is on the wanted-list of Jharkhand Police in another case. (ANI)







