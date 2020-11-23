Delhi Police ASI arrested in extortion case

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, Rajbir Singh has been arrested in an extortion case filed in the Hauz Khas police station.

A statement from Delhi Police read, "An FIR was registered at Hauz Khas police station wherein the complainant had stated that on June 28 at 11:01 AM, his father received a phone call from a number in which a person who introduced himself as a gangster named Kaala threatened him to pay Rs 2 crore extortion."

As per the statement, Kaala threatened to kill the complainant and his family if they did not comply with his demands.

Delhi Police said that the investigation conducted so far and from the technical surveillance, it has been revealed that the SIM used for making an extortion call to the victim was allegedly snatched on June 27 at about 7 PM, from Ram Murthy at Rohtak, Haryana. But the snatched handset was not used to make the said call. The said SIM was used in another mobile handset for making the extortion call.

The said handset was procured from accused Sawan by accused Mukesh. Thereafter, Mukesh gave this handset to accused Pramod who made the extortion call from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Three accused persons - Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny - had already been arrested in this case.





According to the statement from the police, from the investigation conducted so far, it came to notice that three mobile phones were used by accused Parmod. The analysis of these numbers revealed that ASI Rajbir Singh, presently posted in South West Zone of PCR, was in continuous touch with accused Pramod.

ASI Rajbir Singh had an acquaintance with the complainant and provided information about the complainant to the criminals. He had also met the said criminals on several occasions. On July 14, 2020, he had also called the complainant and tried to talk about the extortion call. After that, the complainant got suspicious about ASI Rajbir Singh's role in this matter, the statement read.



Accused Pramod was later arrested and on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that Rajbir had provided him with the mobile number of the complainant and told him to make the extortion call. Rajbir had also told him to fire upon the car of the son of the complainant if extortion money was not paid.

The statement read, ASI Rajbir has emerged as the mastermind of this entire extortion case based on technical analysis and interrogation of the arrested accused and was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards police personnel indulging in unwarranted activities.

"There is no place in the force for personnel like ASI Rajbir Singh, who is allegedly found involved in a serious criminal case. He will have to go through the legal process. Delhi Police is examining the possibility of withdrawal of medals conferred upon him. He has been suspended and proceedings for his dismissal are being contemplated. This is a strong message for everyone to be careful and not to indulge in undesirable activities," Delhi Police said in a statement. (ANI)

