New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12, becoming the third person from the department to catch the infection.
According to the Delhi Police, the 56-year-old ASI had last reported for duty on April 8.
"56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police has tested positive for #COVID19 today. He last came on duty on 8th April. He is the third personnel of Delhi Police who has tested positive," a statement by the Delhi Police read.
Earlier a Delhi Police ASI and a Head Constable had tested positive for coronavirus.
The count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,154 on Sunday. The national capital is one of the worst-affected regions by the infection in the country as it comes second only to Maharashtra which has 1,982 cases. (ANI)
Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus
ANI | Updated: Apr 13, 2020 04:48 IST
New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12, becoming the third person from the department to catch the infection.