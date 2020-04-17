Delhi Police ASI tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, said police.

According to the Delhi police, the ASI "had a history of exposure while on duty on April 5. Currently, he is asymptomatic and is in home-isolation."

The department further said that the ASI's wife is also asymptomatic, currently.

Several healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, and police personnel have tested positive for the infection in the national capital.

As of Thursday evening, there are 1,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, including 32 deaths.

Forty-two people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

