Delhi Police ask religious leaders to not congregate on Shab-e-Barat

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday asked religious leaders to refrain from any gathering on Shab-e-Barat on Aril 8 and 9 in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus spread in the country.

Police held a meeting with all the Muslim leaders in Sangam Vihar and asked them not to indulge in any gathering keeping eye on public safety.

"Since the safety of citizens is our utmost priority, Delhi Police spoke to religious leaders and asked them to refrain from any gathering on Shab-e-Barat on April 8/9," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.

The move comes after the Nizamuddin incident where thousands of people were gathered for an event at the Markaz and some of them later found positive for COVID-19.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902, which includes 601 fresh patients. (ANI)

