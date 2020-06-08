Delhi Police awaiting Maulana Saad's COVID-19 report

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has said that the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad has still not submitted the COVID-19 test report from a government laboratory.

Crime Branch sources have indicated that Saad will be called for questioning only after his test report is received.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had conducted interrogation with 6 out of the 7 accused in the Markaz Nizamuddin case. The police had in May seized documents of around 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members. The documents seized include passports of these persons.

An FIR was registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. (ANI)

