Delhi Police break phone, hurl abuses and pulled me by hair during CAA protest, alleges woman journalist

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A woman journalist alleged that police personnel broke her phone, hurled abuses and pulled her hair when she was covering a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia University here on Sunday night.

"I came here for BBC's coverage. They (police persons) took away my phone and broke it. They hit me with a baton," journalist Bushra Sheikh told ANI here.

She alleged that a policeman also pulled her hair.

"When I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me. I didn't come here for fun. I came here for coverage," she added.

A police person also sustained injuries as the protest turned violent outside the university.

According to police, protestors pelted stones at policemen who were deployed to control the situation.

On Friday, 12 policemen sustained injuries in the students' protest.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to refugees of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

