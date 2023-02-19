Delhi Police bust drugs racket, arrest man

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a drugs racket functioning in the city on Saturday and arrested a man for peddling drugs across the national capital region.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused Rajiv Gupta-- who has been arrested from Kamla Nagar-- was running a pan NCR network targeting the students of Delhi University and various cafes of the NCR using social media applications, including WhatsApp, Rapido, and Paytm.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A surprise raid was conducted and around 3 kg ganja, 0.5 kg charas, Methamphetamine, two weighing machines, two smartphones with multiple social media accounts were recovered from his [Rajiv Gupta] possession."



The Delhi Police has arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

More details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the North Delhi Police apprehended interstate drugs supplier and recovered 540 grams of Heroin from his possession. (ANI)

