Delhi Police bust gang involved in car theft; 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in car theft and recovered an XUV 500 Mahindra car from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahil Shooken, 22, and Sachin Parasar, 20.

Prashant Sharma, authorised representative of Zoomcar India, in a written complaint alleged that one person called Dushyant Chauhan booked an XUV 500 car from Zoomcar.com on May 16 by paying an initial amount of Rs 6,744 online.

"The vehicle was supposed to be returned on May 17 but he did not return the vehicle. Apart from that, the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the vehicle was removed and the last location of the GPS was found at Mandi, Himachal Pradesh," the complaint read.

According to police, the gang used to hire XUV 500 cars from Zoomcar.com on fake IDs and take away the car by disabling its GPS.

"Based on a tipoff, the police nabbed Shooken from Rohtak, Haryana. During the interrogation, the accused revealed the involvement of Sachin, who was also arrested," police said.

During interrogation, Shooken said that they have been a customer of Zoomcars.com for the last 4-5 years. He along with his friends had booked and stolen a number of vehicles from Zoomcar.com even before, said police.

An FIR has been registered at Connaught Place police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

