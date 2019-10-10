Delhi: Police bust gang of car thieves, two arrested

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi police have busted a gang of car thieves and arrested two persons.

The Shahdara police said that the accused used to auto-lift vehicles on demand. Their modus-operandi was to identify and select target after getting a demand for a particular type of vehicle and then get away with the vehicle.

Police are ascertaining who all were part of their gang, the number of the vehicle stolen by them and who were their clients, said a police official.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

