New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Inter-Border Gangs Investigation squad of Delhi Police on Monday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mewat district of Haryana. Four have been arrested.
Along with 10 firearms, a huge amount of raw materials for making firearms were recovered from the spot, the police stated.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi Police bust illegal arms factory; 4 arrested
ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:59 IST
