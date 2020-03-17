Delhi Police bust interstate gun smuggling racket, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday said to have busted an interstate gun-smuggling racket and arrested two key members from Indraprastha Park in the national capital.

The arrested persons were identified as Naresh Singh, 55, resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Mahender Kumar, 39, resident of Sikhohabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The police have recovered 25 semi-automatic pistols and 50 live cartridges from their possession.

"During the investigation, they disclosed that they are part of a larger illegal arms supply syndicate and disclosed that they used to supply illegal weapons and cartridges to various persons in Delhi, NCR areas after procuring these from their contacts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," said the police.

A case under appropriate sections of law was registered at the Police Station of Special Cell. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

