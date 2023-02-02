Delhi Police bust interstate syndicate of fraudsters, 3 held

New Delhi [India], Februray 2 (ANI): Delhi Police said it busted an interstate syndicate of fraudsters and arrested 3 youths in connecting with an online gaming fraud, informed officials.

The three accused were identified as Shreyansh, Ayush and Yash.

The police said it recovered 8 debit cards, 7 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, 2 laptops, 1 credit card, 2 e-SIMs



"Acting on a complaint filed by a person at Burari police station, saying he duped of Rs 1,49,000 in online gaming, we filed a case and busted an interstate syndicate of fraudsters. Three persons were arrested in connection with this fraud. The accused persons would create fake websites and close them after duping victims," said DCP North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Kalsi added that the money trail of the accounts, as well as telephonic surveillance, revealed that the accounts were opened at two different banks in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

"The money trail of the accounts and telephonic surveillance found that the accounts were opened at two different banks in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Also, 8 debit cards, 7 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, 2 laptops, 1 credit card, 2 e-SIMs, recovered from the accused," said Kalsi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

