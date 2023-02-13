Delhi Police bust racket of preparing forged documents in Jahangirpuri, arrest three persons

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi Police conducted a raid and busted a racket of preparing forged documents in Jahangirpuri and also arrested three persons in this connection, officials said on Monday.

They were running this racket from a cyber cafe situated in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, an official said.

"A team of Northern Range, crime Branch has busted a racket involved in preparing fake Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card and Driving License," the official said.

The three accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Mukandpur, Pintu, a resident of Village Wazirabad and Anurag, a resident of Baprola in New Delhi.

The official added that a case of forgery has been registered at the police station crime branch.



The modus operandi was that the occupants of the Cyber Cafe agreed to prepare PAN cards, and Aadhar cards through fraudulent means and also provided a SIM card for using the documents in the bank. "On confirmation, the cyber cafe was raided and three persons were apprehended. Forged Aadhaar Cards, PAN Cards, and Driving License along with articles used in preparing these documents were seized," an official familiar with the matter said.

Out of them, 7 PAN Cards, 9 Aadhar Cards & 2 Voter Cards were found issued under different names but had photographs of the same person, the official added.

"This person was later established to be the owner of the cyber cafe namely Mohammed Kareem. Many of the PAN Cards issued under different names were found in NSDL envelopes mentioning therein the holder's address as Jahangirpuri, Delhi, which happens to be the same address where the alleged cyber cafe was being run," the official added.

Police said, on interrogation, it emerged that they used ordinary persons who don't have any Aadhar, PAN Card and other ID documents for preparing these documents and further misusing these documents.

"It also came out that in some cases instead of fingerprints, they used toe prints. They have opened a large number of bank accounts under different names. Many chequebooks have also been recovered," the official added. (ANI)

