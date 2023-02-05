Delhi police busted honey-trap gang, 4 including woman held

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police have busted an extortion gang and arrested four members, including a woman who allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing herself as a masseuse, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the two of the accused impersonated security officials to threaten and extort money from the victims.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Suneja, Md. Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja, and Hemlata.

According to Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, the police spun into action after a complaint was registered on January 29 on the statement of complainant Nand Kishor, a resident of Balbir Nagar of the Shahdara area.

The complainant informed the police that he was surfing the Internet when he received the number of the woman, who introduced herself as a masseuse. Later, they get along well on WhatsApp.



"On January 29, the woman called him to meet at the Signature Bridge. On the bridge, the accused introduced the man to another woman she said was her friend. The woman convinced the complainant to go to her friend's house," police said.

The police further informed the complainant further told that after they reached the house and were in the room, there was a knock on the door. Four to five people were standing at the door, each introducing themselves as a cop from a crime branch, a landlord, a member of the NGO, and a man donning a police uniform introduced himself as a sub-inspector of the Delhi police.

"After the man refused to pay, the men in uniform threatened to take him to the police headquarters. They also took the complainant's phone and deleted data before beating him up. The man posing as a crime branch officer forced the complainant into a car. Later, the complainant agreed to arrange the money, following which the accused stopped the vehicle," police said.

No sooner did the car stop than the complainant pushed himself out of the car and sought help. The crowd caught the men posing as police personnel and informed the real police.

All the accused have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The cops have also confiscated the uniform worn by Sunny Suneja, the car and mobile phones used during the incident and the clothes of accused Deepak.

After the interrogation, the police found the man who posed as a crime branch officer was Honey Saxena. Sunny revealed that Honey Saxena introduced himself as the coordinator who provided work to the actors, and it was Honey who asked Sunny to act as a police officer to execute the whole fake raid. (ANI)

