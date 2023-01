New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday busted two interstate illegal firearms syndicates and arrested 4 active members, police said.

The police recovered 18 pistols from the accused.





Delhi police officials said the arrested person had sourced firearms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (West).



A case has been filed under Arms Act, said the Delhi Police.

More details are awaited (ANI)