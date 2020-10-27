Delhi Police busts cricket betting racket, five held

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday busted racket that bet on running an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and arrested five people in this connection.



One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs 21,200 in cash have been recovered from them, police said.

"Five people arrested for allegedly running an IPL cricket betting racket. One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs 21,200 in cash recovered from them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

