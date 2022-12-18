Delhi Police busts drug cartels, recover heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr, 6 held

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested six persons and busted two drug cartels in a series of operations in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) recovered 1,307 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

"Two drug cartels busted in a series of operations conducted in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi and six drug peddlers arrested. A huge quantity of narcotics, including 1307 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 Cr in the international market have been seized, " ANTF of Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said that the team of Special Cell have arrested three kingpins of an interstate drug syndicate-- Rishi Kumar Singh (29), Kuldeep Kumar (26), and Anurag Kumar Sinha (48)-- here who were involved in supplying contraband drugs for the last eight years.



In another special operation named 'PRAHAR', the Delhi Police in intensive raids in the area of PS Narela at a few locations nabbed four drug peddlers and recovered 645 gm of heroin and 5 kg of ganja.

As per the information, the operation was led by Raja Banthia, IPS, Addl DCP-1 Outer North comprising Yashpal Singh and Insp. Omvir Dabas and other members of the Narcotics team of Outer-North District under the overall supervision of DCP Outer North.

The police said that they had involved more than 100 police staff in the case. A well-coordinated operation was launched early in the morning to nab the criminals.

As per the police, 4 cases were registered and 4 people were arrested, all having previous involvement. 4 different FIRs have been registered in this regard. (ANI)

