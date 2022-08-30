Delhi Police busts fake courier service, mastermind nabbed

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a fake courier service based in Haryana's Gurugram and nabbed two persons including the mastermind in the case.

According to DCP East Priyanka Kashyap, upon the receipt of a complaint by a customer on August 25, who wanted to transport his bike from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, found one website in the name of 'Pick my luggage' courier service claiming to be a reputed firm in shifting luggage and vehicles.

Upon payment, the accused sent a person to collect the bike and the complainant handed over his bike to him to shift it to his native place at Allahabad within 3-4 days. However, the bike was not delivered to the destination even after a passage of several days.

"The complainant then contacted the alleged firm telephonically as well as through WhatsApp but they started demanding more money in lieu of delivering the bike. The complainant requested them to return his bike but neither did they return his bike nor did they deliver it to Allahabad as decided and instead tried to extort money," said the police.

The complainant filed a complaint in PS Cyber East Delhi in which a case FIR was registered.



During the course of the investigation, the CDR of Mobile Numbers used in the commission of the offence was scrutinised and thereafter, a special team was constituted to nab the cheaters involved in this offence.

On the basis of inputs received, several raids were conducted in Gurgaon, Haryana. Finally, on August 27. One Manjeet Rana (the person who took delivery of the bike from the complainant) was apprehended from Gurgaon, Haryana.

"In his instance, the team conducted further raids in Rajasthan and the mastermind of the case namely Sarjeet Dhaka from Rajasthan was apprehended from Pilani, Rajasthan and the bike of the complainant was recovered from Gurgaon at the instance of the accused Sarjeet," said the police.

Further, on sustained interrogation, four more bikes were recovered on the instance of the accused Sarjeet.

During further investigation from the owners of the recovered bikes, it was revealed that all of them are victims of similar modus operandi of accused persons and they had already filed complaints in this regard in their respective police stations, Five motorcycles and two mobile phones used in the commission of offence were recovered. (ANI)

