Delhi Police busts fake international call centre in Naraina

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an illegal international call centre in Naraina and arrested 21 people who allegedly posed as United Kingdom income tax officers and cheated people abroad on the pretext of sorting out audit discrepancies.

A case has been registered at the Police Station Naraina.

A raid was conducted and 21 employees of the illegal call centre were caught which included 1 floor manager, 2 supervisor, 4 closures and 14 agents.

Police said that the fake call centre claimed themselves as HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs, United Kingdom) officials and cheated people on the pretext of assisting them with income tax discrepancies found in tax audit.



A setup of 34 computers and accessories was installed at the call centre and international calls were being made by them. They were also using costly softwares like Eyebeam, VICI Dial, VOS World Phone, Xlite and foreign payment gateways like Monzo, Tide etc.

34 Hi-tech Computers, Servers, High-tech imported Optical routers, Wi-fi modems and illegal VOIP calling softwares and data of lakhs of United Kingdom Income Tax payers have also been recovered from the fake call centre.

The accused are suspected to have links abroad who might be helping them by providing them data of international citizens and also help them with international payment gateways, police said

During interrogation, it was revealed that fraudsters are engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to Government Exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

