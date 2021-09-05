Delhi Police busts gang involved in economic offence targeting Army veterans

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a gang of four economic offenders allegedly involved in insurance fraud targeting retired Army officers.

At least 54 army men have been targetted and many of them have been cheated to the tune of around Rs 1.15 crore, a statement issued by the Economic Offences Wing said on Sunday.

The gang was involved in many cases of similar fraud in other states including Maharashtra, Chennai and Chandigarh.



According to the statement, several fraudsters were calling up veterans for the release of some monetary benefits to them from AGIF (Army Group Insurance Fund). They made telephone calls to the pensioners/next of kin by promising them large sums of money in the range of Rs 3-4 Lakh from AGIF and demanded very small amounts of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in advance in Bank Accounts in the form of process fees for releasing the funds.

Colonel GM Khan, one of the victims paid Rs 1,02,24000 to the gang. Other Army officers were also targeted by the accused and 12 more officers deposited varying amounts in the bank accounts as per the instructions of these cheats, the statement said further.

A case has been registered by the Economic Offences Wing.

Four accused identified as Prabhat Kumar, Rupesh Kumar, Ram Naresh and Ram Sagar, were arrested from different areas of Delhi, Faridabad and Kanpur. (ANI)

