Delhi Police busts inter-state gang duping people on pretext of offering gigolo services job

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi Police recently busted an inter-state gang of cyber fraudsters who were allegedly duping gullible victims on the pretext of offering jobs for gigolo and playboy services.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received at Cyber Police Station North District from complainant Mohd Adil a resident of Delhi's Tis Hazari wherein he alleged that he searched a number from Google and called for job and the persons asked him to deposit Rs 2,500 for registration and was again asked to pay total Rs 58,158 on the pretext of various charges.

Accordingly, a case was registered on July 25 under section 420 IPC in this regard and an investigation was carried out.



Delhi Police conducted a technical analysis of call details of several mobile numbers. Simultaneously, police also traced the money transactions through several bank accounts and money wallets. Detailed analysis revealed that the accused persons were operating from various locations in West Delhi and Patiala, Punjab.

Thereafter, raids were conducted and one accused namely Amit Gandhi (34) was arrested on July 26 and mobile phones, SIM cards and an SUV used in the offence were recovered from his instance.

During further investigation co-accused Jai Kochar (32) was also arrested on the same day. On identification of accused Amit Gandhi and Jai Kochar, co-accused Mahi, Harman, Ranjana and Lisha who were calling from Patiala, Punjab and Uttam Nagar, Delhi and asking for money from victims on the pretext of job were apprehended and nine mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

Delhi Police said the accused persons disclosed that they created two websites in the name of "Indxxxx and "Playboysxxxxs.com" and they mentioned fake mobile numbers on the websites and when any person would call on the mobile numbers for job, the accused women would ask him initially to pay Rs 2,500 for registration and thereafter would ask to pay various charges that is hotel charges, medical charges etc and when any person did not receive and services or Jjb from accused persons and would ask to return amount, the accused persons would block the mobile number of the victim. (ANI)

