Delhi Police busts interstate gang of cheats, arrests 5

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday busted an interstate gang of cheats and arrested five persons who allegedly duped people in the name of reviving dump insurance policies.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Md. Shafez, Rahul Mittal, Sujeet Verma, Manoj Kumar, and Mohd. Wasim.

Seven mobile phones, one laptop and documents were recovered from their possession.

Secret information was received through a source to ASI Yoginder, ER-I, Crime Branch that a person in the name of Rahul Mittal is cheating innocent people in Delhi and other parts of the country in the name of reviving dump insurance policies, opening new insurance policies and providing loan on the insurance policies.

"Accused Rahul Mittal, kingpin of this racket used to work in a call centre, in Noida, UP, which deals in calling the customers for purchasing insurance policies. In this call centre, he worked for 5-6 months and then left the job. There he came to know the manner how the customers are dealt and how they are induced to purchase policies. He used to make calls to the persons from the data he had, posing as an executive of various insurance companies and lured them to purchase new policies on which he would provide them loan ten times of the policy amount," stated the police.



"He proposed to them that the maturity amount would be taken by company and loan amount which would be given in advance would be credited to the customers and for that purpose he would extract money from them. The innocent needy persons would find themselves trapped in his net and when they paid money for getting loan he stopped calling them and changed his mobile number. He also extracted money from customers who were unable to continue their policies due to some financial problem that he could help them to get their money back and in that lieu also he induced them to credit money", further stated.

On receiving specific information, accused Shafez was arrested near Delite Cinema, Dariya Ganj, and he was also carrying forged documents.

During the interrogation forged document like Pan Card in the name of Pawan Kumar bearing photo of accused Shafez was recovered from him. Based on his information, accused Rahul Mittal was arrested near the Rithala Metro station.

Later on, accused Sujeet, Manoj and Wasim were also arrested by the Delhi police.

Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

