Delhi Police busts interstate gun racket, 3 arrested

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday busted an interstate gun smuggling racket and arrested three people, including the manufacturer and supplier of the illegal weapons.

"A team of Special Cell led by Inspectors Vivekanand Pathak and Kuldeep Singh, under the supervision of ACP Manoj Dixit also recovered 30 semi-automatic pistols from their possession," read a police statement.

The police had received a tip-off that a huge consignment of illegal arms would exchange hands near Jheel Wala Park, Sector-3 in Rohini.

Pawan Singh and Chandar Singh, two of the three arrested from Rohini's Jheel area are residents of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Upon interrogation, they revealed that they have been involved in the business for over 10 years.

Accused Pawan disclosed that he had been sending consignments of illegal arms to criminal gangs operating out of Delhi, UP, Haryana, MP etc. through his various courier chains.

"In view of recent criminal activities involving the use of firearms, the Special Cell of Delhi Police launched a special drive against suppliers and peddlers of illegal firearms in the city. Many syndicates of illegal firearm suppliers are under watch," the statement said. (ANI)

