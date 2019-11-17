Delhi Police busts intl scam call centre targeting Canadian citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The cyber cell of the west district here on Saturday busted an international scam call centre which was targeting Canadian citizens through its operations.

32 white-collar criminals were arrested by the police in this matter and 55 computers, three internet distribution switches, three patch ports, two internet routers, 35 mobile phones, cheating script pages, Telecommunication software and VOIP (Internet) calling diallers were seized.

"There was secret information at Cyber Cell West District since the last few days that some persons in an organized way are running an international online cheating racket. It also came to notice that fraudsters are engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to Government Exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves," Sameer Sharma, ADCP, West Delhi said.

"It was learnt that they are cheating innocent peoples based abroad (in Canada) on the false pretext of saving them from non-existing Social Insurance Number (SIN) violations. It was also learnt that in view of the magnanimity of the fraud level, the Canadian police is also looking out for such call centres at their level," he added.

The information about the address of the call centre was received by the police on November 15.

"On November 15, a reliable secret input was received that some fraudsters pretend to be Canadian officials over the phone to cheat Canadian victims. It also got revealed that the gang operates during night time and one of their scams is set up in Moti Nagar, West Delhi and if raided, they could be apprehended while carrying out the illegal activities and huge quantity of illegal telecommunication devices could be recovered," Sharma said.

The accused persons were arrested on Saturday and were booked under sections 419, 420, 120B of IPC read with sections 4, 20, 20A and 21 of Indian Telegraph Act read with sections 3 and 6 of The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Section 66C and 66D of Information Technology Act. They will be produced in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

Further investigation in the case is in progress and search of absconding accused named Raja, Sushil, Naveen, Divyam Arora and Pankaj is in progress. The Department of Telecommunication is also investigating the case at their level. (ANI)

