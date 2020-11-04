Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, 5 arrested

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Five persons have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a betting racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on information regarding betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore, the Delhi Police conducted a raid in Rohini and made the arrests.

"The raid was conducted at the place of crime i.e. C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, Delhi. Five persons were present in the room and the live telecast of the match (between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore) was on a LED TV. The accused persons were using ten mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs, whereas another laptop was for entering the betting details," the police said in a statement.



The five arrested persons were identified as Amarjeet Singh (42); Ravinder Kumar (40); Dharamvir (38), Pawan Dahiya (46), and Akashdeep (36).

A total of 10 mobile phones were seized from the accused, along with one LED TV, one laptop, and eight diaries used in the "commission of the crime".

"All of them confessed to having committed the crime; thus, were arrested with the due procedure of law," police added.

A case has been registered at the Budh Vihar Police Station and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

