Delhi Police busts job racket, arrests 7

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Seven persons, including four women, have been arrested on the charge of duping people on the pretext of providing airport jobs, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia, a 'mama-bhanja' (maternal uncle-nephew) duo ran a job racket through a call centre and also gave advertisements in newspapers.

The seven persons, including the duo, were arrested on Thursday, the police said, adding a large number of job seekers had been duped. (ANI)

