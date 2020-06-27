New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday busted a Khalistan Liberation Front module and arrested three people.
Sources from Delhi Police claimed that a conspiracy to commit target killings and extortion had been foiled.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
Delhi Police busts Khalistan Liberation Front module, 3 arrested
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:17 IST
