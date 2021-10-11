Delhi Police busts online investment fraud, arrest one

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an online investment fraud scheme on Monday with the total amount involved in the fraud amounting to approximately Rs 2.05 crore, informed the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

According to a statement issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police today, the police have registered an FIR and the accused has been arrested.

The police have busted the fraud Company namely "EPC Wallet/SR Blue Chips" on the pretext that invested money will double in 200 days and they will also get a bonus every day. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Babu who hails from Chandigarh.



The release said that after the case was registered, the accused was absconding. Bank Accounts of the alleged company were scrutinized and ROC data was analyzed.

The alleged person induced the complainants of high return/profit and also lured them that the sum would be doubled in 200 days along with an everyday bonus.

"The complainants, Mr Bhupinder Singh and others invested a sum of Rs. 2.05 crores in the alleged company, but the alleged Company failed to deliver returns as promised. During the course, the accused persons closed their business and ran away. So far 21 complaints have been received against the alleged company and its directors/representative. The total amount involved is Approx. Rs 2.05 Crores," said the statement.

The accused person depicted a rosy picture to the investors and allured the complainants on the pretext of high returns, said the press release. (ANI)

