Delhi: Police busts racket circulating fake currencies; 2 persons arrested

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and busted a racket, involved in the circulation of fake currencies, in Rohini.

counterfeit currencies worth over Rs one lakh were recovered from their possession, officials said.

Earlier this month, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mathura, busted an interstate gang involved in printing fake currency notes using equipment imported from China. They arrested the kingpin.

Mathura GRP along with joint teams of Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday arrested Mukesh alias Raunak, the mastermind who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Raunak was arrested from Varanasi. Officials recovered fake currencies worth Rs 21,000, half-printed fake notes, equipment for printing fake notes valued an estimated value of Rs 7 lakh and other materials. (ANI)

