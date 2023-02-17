Delhi Police busts Sextortionist gang from Haryana, Rajasthan; 5 held

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday busted a sextortionist gang and apprehended five persons for allegedly extorting a huge lump sum of money from a famous businessman by posing as an Inspector of the Crime Branch.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said that complainant and businessman Sushil Gautam had raised allegations of receiving a video call from a girl on WhatsApp, who undressed and asked him to do the same, after which he received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as Inspector Vikram Rathore from Crime Branch and extorted about Rs 5,79,500 from him by blackmailing to share the video over social media.

"Later the complainant was told by the accused persons that the girl who had called the complainant had committed suicide in Rajasthan and further told the victim that the matter has now become complicated and a murder case will be registered against him," the statement read.



According to the police, the accused persons had extorted about Rs 5,79,500 from the complainant and had demanded more money for settling the matter with the girl's family.

The police have arrested the accused persons-- identified as Khurshid Khan (31), Raman (42), Murari (42), Kaluram (33), and Vikram Jatav (24)-- after conducting raids at Haryana's Mewat and Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The arrest took place after the police scanned through the details of 50 mobile numbers, over ten bank accounts and the CCTV footages of more than 50 ATMs.

The police have registered the case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Raman, the kingpin of the entire gang, has studied upto eighth grade only and is a habitual cyber offender who has bought a car, a plot, and agricultural land with extorted money, the polcie statement said adding that Khurshid and Murari used to withdraw the money from ATMs and hand it over to Rama after keeping their respective commissions.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

