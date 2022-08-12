New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday bust a syndicate involved in Ammunition smuggling and arrested six persons in the national capital for being involved in the matter.
The police have recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges from two bags in Anand Vihar.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi Police busts syndicate for trafficking ammunition; 6 held
ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 11:48 IST
New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday bust a syndicate involved in Ammunition smuggling and arrested six persons in the national capital for being involved in the matter.