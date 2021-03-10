Delhi Police carries out various initiatives to empower its investigative officers

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a move to tackle white-collar crimes in the country last year, Delhi Police carried out various initiatives to empower its investigative officers.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police of Economic Offences Wing, Dr OP Mishra: "In order to upgrade the professional skill of investigating officers, a total of 25 in-house training workshops were organised on various topics last year."

It included the investigation of cyber and economic offences and collection of digital evidence; gender sensitization; Case studies of forgery; Standard analytical methods and techniques in the examination of questioned documents; Crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) online training on group discussion module, Registration module, Investigation module, Complaint module, Dashboard reports and ICJS; Investigation of frauds in the digital era, Law of digital evidence, Standard operating procedure of digital evidence, Introduction of economic and company law: Ministry of Home Affairs Guidelines on Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), etc.



Due to pandemic, most of these interactions took place virtually. Eminent speakers from various fields shared their expertise. Delhi Police also educated and empowered civil society with safety tips regarding various frauds.

The unit has been constantly educating the members of civil society, resident welfare associations and the traders' welfare associations across Delhi through physical as well as virtual interaction. 10 mega-events were organised by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Further, the Delhi Police enhanced its social media presence.

Social media platforms like Twitter were effectively used by EOW to educate citizens. Short films and e-posters were also released on Twitter. The modus operandi of various kinds of economic frauds was also published. The Twitter following of EOW substantially increased from 1400 to 4496. (ANI)

