Delhi Police catches bus illegally ferrying migrants to Bihar

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Police have caught a bus illegally ferrying migrant workers to Bihar.

The incident took place on Monday night. A total of 49 migrant labourers were found in the vehicle spotted on Estate Entry Road of the national capital.

They had all come from Tughlakabad Extension.

"At about 11.45 pm on May 18, during patrolling, a tourist bus was spotted on Estate Entry Road. When checked, a total of 49 migrant labourers were found on the bus. They were going to Kishanganj in Bihar. They were from Tughlakabad Extension," DCP (southeast) RP Meena said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

