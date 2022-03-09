Delhi Police chief interacts with 50,000 women on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day held on Tuesday, the Delhi Police gave information about the various initiatives it has taken to uplift the overall condition of its women force.

Addressing an event, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "Many initiatives have been taken by the Delhi Police regarding women than in any state police."

The Police Commissioner interacted with around 50,000 women through a hybrid platform 'Tarangini' on March 8. Along with this, several women officers, who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of women, were honoured.



He said, "Delhi Police takes more initiatives for women than any other state police. In all schemes for women, we try to keep common people together."

"As many as 127 pink booths have been set up with women police staff so that women can approach the police without any hesitation and share their concerns," Rakesh Asthana added.

The Police Commissioner further said that it is determined to protect women. "Our mission is to ensure the safety of women, children, elderly and all citizens. Our efforts are also showing encouraging results," he said.

He underlined that Women's Day should not remain limited to being just a specific day in the year, rather it should be observed every day in order to foster the values of dignity and equality towards them. "We cannot imagine the wholesome progress of the society without the active participation of women who constitute a significant percentage of the population," said Asthana

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. (ANI)

