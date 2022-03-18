Delhi police chief motivates staff for performing duties away from families on Holi

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited several duty points in the national capital and exchanged pleasantries with staff deployed for security arrangements for Holi celebrations across the city.



He said Delhi police have made security arrangements in communally sensitive areas to maintain law and order in the national capital on this festival of colours.



"We have made security arrangements amid Holi and Shab-e-Barat and also deployed more personnel in communally sensitive areas with mixed populations," Asthana told media persons.



Meanwhile, Rakesh Asthana also visited India Gate, Red Fort, CPCR premises at Haiderpur, Janak Puri (E) Metro Station, and Police Headquarters, and distributed sweets among the deployed staff, exchanged pleasantries and motivated them for performing duty away from their families on this big festival.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)