Delhi Police close Baba Gang Nath Marg due to demonstration

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Due to demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Delhi police on Monday closed both carriageways of Baba Gang Nath Marg here.

"Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration," Delhi traffic police tweeted.

Earlier today, the police closed road no.13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj and advised people coming from Noida to take the DND Flyway or Akshardham road to commute to Delhi.

Several demonstrations have been held against and in support of the newly amended law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi community refugees who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India before 2015. (ANI)