Delhi Police comes with extensive traffic arrangements, restrictions for New Year's eve

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): As the citizens gear up to celebrate the New Year, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic throughout the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has made extensive traffic arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic on the New Year's eve. There will be well-laid arrangements covering the entire national capital where such celebrations shall be organised. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Several restrictions will be imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - DeenDayalUpadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place," said the advisory issued by the Delhi traffic police.

No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place.

The advisory also says that limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted.

"Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done," the advisory read.

Special checkings would be conducted and strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Delhi Police has also advised motorists to take alternative routes available for North-South directions which are--Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Suggested route for East-West movement are Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road. (ANI)

